Celebrate with a little sparkle

After it’s invention and refinement in the 1700s, champagne became the drink of choice for the royal courts of France and then the rest of Europe.

It was viewed as a status symbol and after the French revolution became an integral part of celebrations and life events like births, engagements, and marriages.

Just the act of opening a bottle comes with a sense of occasion.

During the 1800s, the production of champagne increased dramatically, and it was soon transported around the world.

As production increased prices dropped and it became more accessible to people.

Clever marketing and endorsements from people like Winston Churchill, Coco Chanel and Hollywood stars soon saw the opening of a bottle become part of festive Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Fast forward to the present and we are very fortunate to have some of the world’s best sparkling wines produced right here in Australia.

When choosing, look for cool climate areas like Macedon Ranges, Adelaide Hills and Tasmania.

The best bubbles shouldn’t cost a fortune and some great Aussie ones can be had for under $40. No French champagne can match this value for money.

Some of our favourites at XO are Clover Hill, Frogmore Creek, Delamere, Jansz and Arras.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the team at XO.