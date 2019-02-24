Celebrate women at Noosa breakfast

EMPOWERING WOMEN: Zonta Noosa club members Carolyn Winkler and Liz Garbacz at the 2018 International Women's Day Noosa breakfast.

EMPOWERING WOMEN: Zonta Noosa club members Carolyn Winkler and Liz Garbacz at the 2018 International Women's Day Noosa breakfast. Contributed

FRIDAY, March 8, will mark International Women's Day and this year the Zonta Club of Noosa will have extra reason to celebrate.

Recognised as a day to empower women, Zonta Noosa has been hosting Noosa's International Women's Day breakfast for several years.

Zonta International will also celebrate its 100th birthday in 2019.

Zonta Noosa president Amy Ryan said the International Women's Day Breakfast had become an annual event to provide an opportunity for like-minded women and girls to come together and celebrate.

"The breakfast is not only to celebrate the past achievements of women, but also our future aspirations for gender equality on an international, national and local level,” Ms Ryan said.

"This year we're excited to be hosting our IWD breakfast at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, where owner and executive-chef Andrea Ravezzani is opening especially for the event.”

"As always, it's a joy to see so much community support for both the Zonta Club of Noosa and Women's Day events in general.”

Former long-serving Australian diplomat Ann Harrap will attend as the inspirational guest speaker.

Ms Harrap spent 20 years working as an Australian diplomat, including in the UK, Iraq, Papua New Guinea and South Africa, and was Australia's first female High Commissioner to South Africa and six other southern African countries from 2008-13.

She will talk about her career as an Australian diplomat, with a particular focus on some of her leadership lessons and experiences over years working in what was historically a very male-dominated environment.

"Despite retirement, Ann Harrap continues to give back to the community as a current board member of Noosa Care,” Ms Ryan said.

The breakfast will begin at 7am and tickets are $40, available at www.trybooking .com/BADGM.

Please note there will be no door sales.