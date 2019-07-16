Celebrate Woodstock's 50th with Cooran's best

The Sunnycoast Musos Collective has been a busy bunch in recent times.

But a tribute to the legendary Woodstock festival, 50 years past this August, is likely to be its biggest to date.

Over the past year or so it has raised funds for many worthy causes including a homeless Cambodian family, drought-affected Queensland farmers and a local musician who had taken ill.

The idea came about when Brett Kelly got a little help from his friends to put together a stellar cast of musicians.

"The Collective boasts Hat Fitz and Cara, Andrea Kirwin, Barry Charles, David Flower and Caroline Trengove amongst many other talented Sunny Coasters,” Brett said.

"In the past they have done tributes to Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Beatles.

"This time round it's Woodstock and what better time than the fiftieth anniversary of that iconic festival on Max Yasgars Farm.

Domestic violence will be the benefactor this time with funds raised going to two children who recently lost their mother, Brett said.

"You'll find the hall easily as it will be lit up in a psychedelic frenzy,” he said.

"There are prizes for the most authentic hippie and you can dance the night away.”

Camping is available at the Sportsground or Pomona Showgrounds.

Tickets are $25, with food and refreshments available. Look for Woodstock-19-Sunnycoast-Musos-Collective on Facebook.