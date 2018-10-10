Celebrating a 10-year ad-venture

GOING STRONG: Venture Cycles is celebrating 10 years of business this month.

GOING STRONG: Venture Cycles is celebrating 10 years of business this month. Caitlin Zerafa

IT HAS been an adventure the past decade for local bike store Venture Cycles as this month they celebrate a business milestone.

Owners Jeremy and Lisa Peterson turned their passion into a reality during the tough times of the GFC but have since been peddling along successfully.

"We started from scratch in some pretty questionable times back in 2008 to 2009,” Mr Peterson said.

"We are happy to have made it this far.”

Venture Cycles stock a range of bikes and gear and offer serving in store.

Mr Peterson said they have had many loyal customer over the years who keep coming back.

"Our customers go from kids right up to professionals,” he said.

"It's really cool actually, some of the kids we've sold bikes to in the past are now professional riders and still come in to get their bikes. They've stuck with us.”

The the nature of their business is to sell bikes but Mr Peterson said they always strive to put customer service first.

"Most people comment on the fact that we are very customer focused.”

"We do serve the community, we donate plenty of products and bikes to locals schools and fundraisers.”

"We just keep trying to do the right thing by people and they'll keep coming back.”

As part of the 10th anniversary, Venture Cycles are doing a bike give-away. Customer can go in the draw when they make a purchase in-store and winner will be announced on November 10.

"Just want to say thanks to all our customers over the 10 years for their loyalty and we look forward to continuing to do what we are doing.”

Mr Peterson said they look forward to the future of Venture Cycles and aim to keep doing what they have been doing.

"We are trying to evolve with the times and keep up our customer service.”

"A lot of businesses tend to come and go so we must be doing something right.”

Venture Cycles is located at 2 Venture Drive, Noosaville.