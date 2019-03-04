Celebrating a Cooroy musician

COOROY will celebrate the generosity of one of its most talented musicians with a free community concert this Sunday, March 10.

Cooroy Memorial Hall will come alive to honour David Ballinger who died in November last year aged 86.

A Cooroy resident for 26 years, Mr Ballinger donated his beloved grand piano to the Cooroy community after his death.

Now acclaimed violinist Shenton Gregory, Janet Brewer of the Pacific Chamber Players, singer Emma Tomlinson, pianist Isobel Cumpston and the Three Clefs will perform in honour of the man whose legacy of music will live on in the hinterland community.

Mr Ballinger's piano, which will feature in the concert, will be housed in the Cooroy Hall for the region's musicians to use in future.

His partner Michael Dransfield said Mr Ballinger had always been a generous man.

"He gave freely of his creative talents throughout his life, sharing his musical gifts and his love of art and beauty in its many forms with his family and his friends,” Mr Dransfield said

Mr Dransfield said as an accomplished pianist, Mr Ballinger wished to pass on his love of music and give something back to his local community.

The Petrof piano was shipped to Australia from England in 1914 by its original owners and was the centrepiece of Mr Ballinger's Cooroy home.

As a gifted autodidact, he often learned and performed favourite piano pieces especially as gifts for his family and friends.

The free concert will begin at 3pm. It is a ticketed event and tickets are available from Eventbrite's website.