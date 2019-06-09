Celebrating a high note at Pomona

POMONA'S wildest pipe dream has been realised in the best possible fashion.

Seven years ago, the Majestic Theatre's classic organ was damaged beyond repair when floodwaters rose above the floorboards triggering an SOS call to organ enthusiast John Brooks.

The theatre's supreme organ player, Ron West, was even more delighted when John summoned the expertise of Don Clark to help with a task that seemed all but lost.

In fact, all agreed the grand old organ was a lost cause, however Don recalled there was a similar organ in Brisbane that may be looking for a new home.

Every cloud has a silver lining, and in this case, it was a rare, 1937 Compton Theatre Organ owned by the Linett family, who were keen to see its complex restoration completed before being permanently placed in a special venue such as the Majestic Theatre.

It was a huge job to dismantle the many parts of the organ and bring it to the Sunshine Coast where it would undergo a mammoth restoration of every component.

For more than six years, John and Don have worked tirelessly rebuilding and restoring it to its former glory, sourcing parts from all around the country to ensure its authenticity.

In a labour of love, every part was stripped down and rebuilt with tender loving care by the two dedicated volunteers and their skilled helpers.

Finally, the restoration is complete and The Majestic Theatre will be celebrating its rejuvenation in style on July 6.

Ron will be playing his favourites, followed by a concert by renowned Brisbane theatre organist David Bailey. Local pianists James Warner and Chris Rose will be tickling the ivories while a free afternoon tea is served.

In true Majestic style, David will perform to a short silent film as a tribute to the local landmark - the world's longest running authentic silent movie theatre.

The event is a must-see for all music lovers and theatre organ enthusiasts.

Book early as limited tickets are available. Adults $25, concession $20, students under 12 years $5. The concert will start at 2pm.

Visit the website themajestictheatre.com.au.