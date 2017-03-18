Celebrating four years and more

A TEWANTIN training provider has three times as many reasons to celebrate.

The Sunshine Coast Academy of Hair recently marked its fourth birthday, as well as being nominated for two Queensland Training Awards.

Owner and teacher Angela Wilson said she was proud of everything she and her students had achieved since opening the business.

"I opened this college as it is my passion to teach, guide and encourage students to fulfil their career and dreams,” Angela said.

"I have learnt that you can do anything if you find passion in something.

"99.8% of my students achieve jobs within the industry, and some have even gone on to open their own business.”

Angela and her team are celebrating not only a milestone but also being nominated as vocational educator of the year and small RTO (registered training organisation) provider of the year.

"Being nominated for the awards is amazing. Since opening the college I have not looked back,” Angela said.

Student Jacqui Wilson said she enjoyed the benefits of training in a small group.

"I like that it's a private college with a smaller classroom,” Jacqui said.

"There's a lot more one-on-one than at a TAFE.”

Angela began her career in the UK before emigrating to Australia. She said a highlight of her career was being a hair stylist for Princess Diana.