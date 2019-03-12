Celebrating school libraries

LAST week marked Queensland School Library Week and one local high school's state-recognised library encouraged students to be creatively involved.

St Teresa's Catholic College teachers and students celebrated the theme "school libraries create connections” to highlight connections between students and the wider world.

Teacher librarian Debra McGhee said the week was a great opportunity for students to understand the importance of a school library and the difference it can make to their eduction.

"We try and encourage students not only to be involved in reading but is all academic aspects of school life,” Ms McGhee said.

During the week students switched their creative brains on to highlight the work of the school library thorough photography.

"Students were encouraged to enter the art competition and take a photo inspired by the theme 'school libraries create connections'.”

Started by the Queensland School Library Association, the annual week is a chance to showcase the work of qualified teacher librarians and library staff around Queensland.

"Libraries are a great way to be involved in the comm- unity,” Ms McGhee said.

"School libraries positively influence the learning outcomes of students through teaching multiple literacies and encouraging a lifelong love of learning and reading.”

Ms McGhee said teacher librarians connect students with digital literacy skills, teachers with curriculum resources and foster a reading culture at school.

Head of English Christine Winderlich said the school library was an inspiring place full of learning.

"It's a wonderful shared place of life, laughter and equality,” she said.

With 25 years experience in libraries and the title of Teacher Librarian and Queensland Teacher Librarian of the Year 2016, Ms McGhee has a love for all things books.

"I am passionate about reading and I love sharing my passion with young people.”

"We have lots of Year 7 and 8 students who are part of our CLC Club and help out at lunchtime.”

"It is a very popular place for students to come and play Uno or other games.”

Year 7 student Elle Halcrow said she enjoys going to the library during lunch with her friends.

"Its a great place to chill and relax.”

St Teresa's library will be recognised on a national level in May after Ms McGhee and principal David McInnes were selected to speak at the National Education Summit in Brisbane.

It comes off the back of Mr McInnes's 2018 award for Queensland School Library Award for Outstanding Principal.