Celebrating two decades with ‘great gusto’

GREAT gusto is the ethos behind one on Noosa’s favourite and longest running restaurants.

Reminiscing on a time when Gympie Terrace was not much more than a few buildings, Gusto owners Kay Callander and Nathan Hall are celebrating 20 years of good service and food to the many who have dined at their restaurant.

“It’s like the old Greek saying with great gusto, everything we do with a great zest, oomph, a passion,” Ms Callander said.

“That’s our ethos, and efficiency and consistency, that’s all we try to do.”

“Good service, food and views, its not just about the food, it’s about being comfortable.”

Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville turns 20.

With a background working at the once-loved Coco’s restaurant in Noosa National Park and with Mr Hall classically trained with experience working in London and Melbourne, the pair believe their good food mixed with honest service has created a longstanding relationship with their customers.

“Ninety per cent are regulars,” Ms Callander said.

“A lot of people come once a week, some people twice a week.”

“We have a couple who came the first day we opened and who come every Friday.”

“It’s a real genuine service so what you see it what you get.”

“It’s the kind of service I like when im out, super friendly super efficient.”

GUSTO: Barbecued salmon with pistachio, sweetcorn and date cous cous and yogurt dressing. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

When the couple decided to venture into business in 2000, Ms Callander said Gympie Tce was virtually empty.

“We both always wanted to do it (open a restaurant).”

“We saw the site, it was just being built, it was just scrub along here.”

“We we’re pretty lucky cause there was nothing down here and so we gained a good following.”

“We would also like to compliment our staff over the years, it’s not just about us.”

Over the year’s Ms Callander admitted working with her husband has been an interesting ride.

“I remember throwing an ice bucket at my husbands head working together in the early days, he still annoys me,” she joked.

Their menu features classical, seafood inspired dishes with a Moroccan twist.

Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville: Most popular dish is the prawn ravioli and it's been on the menu since the restaurant first opened 20 years ago.

But in all the years there is one dish Ms Callander said had been a stand out.

“The favourite dish is the prawn ravioli, it’s been on the menu for probably the whole 20 years and will never leave.”

“When you’re classically trained you get that depth of flavour come through the dishes.”

Gusto will hold a special 20th birthday three-course lunch on March 6 which will include a complimentary Gusto cookbook.