Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville turns 20. Kay Callander and Nathan Hall.
Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville turns 20. Kay Callander and Nathan Hall.
News

Celebrating two decades with ‘great gusto’

Caitlin Zerafa
8th Feb 2020 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREAT gusto is the ethos behind one on Noosa’s favourite and longest running restaurants.

Reminiscing on a time when Gympie Terrace was not much more than a few buildings, Gusto owners Kay Callander and Nathan Hall are celebrating 20 years of good service and food to the many who have dined at their restaurant.

“It’s like the old Greek saying with great gusto, everything we do with a great zest, oomph, a passion,” Ms Callander said.

“That’s our ethos, and efficiency and consistency, that’s all we try to do.”

“Good service, food and views, its not just about the food, it’s about being comfortable.”

Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville turns 20.
Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville turns 20.

With a background working at the once-loved Coco’s restaurant in Noosa National Park and with Mr Hall classically trained with experience working in London and Melbourne, the pair believe their good food mixed with honest service has created a longstanding relationship with their customers.

“Ninety per cent are regulars,” Ms Callander said.

“A lot of people come once a week, some people twice a week.”

“We have a couple who came the first day we opened and who come every Friday.”

“It’s a real genuine service so what you see it what you get.”

“It’s the kind of service I like when im out, super friendly super efficient.”

GUSTO: Barbecued salmon with pistachio, sweetcorn and date cous cous and yogurt dressing. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
GUSTO: Barbecued salmon with pistachio, sweetcorn and date cous cous and yogurt dressing. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

When the couple decided to venture into business in 2000, Ms Callander said Gympie Tce was virtually empty.

“We both always wanted to do it (open a restaurant).”

“We saw the site, it was just being built, it was just scrub along here.”

“We we’re pretty lucky cause there was nothing down here and so we gained a good following.”

“We would also like to compliment our staff over the years, it’s not just about us.”

Over the year’s Ms Callander admitted working with her husband has been an interesting ride.

“I remember throwing an ice bucket at my husbands head working together in the early days, he still annoys me,” she joked.

Their menu features classical, seafood inspired dishes with a Moroccan twist.

Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville: Most popular dish is the prawn ravioli and it's been on the menu since the restaurant first opened 20 years ago.
Gusto Restaurant, Noosaville: Most popular dish is the prawn ravioli and it's been on the menu since the restaurant first opened 20 years ago.

But in all the years there is one dish Ms Callander said had been a stand out.

“The favourite dish is the prawn ravioli, it’s been on the menu for probably the whole 20 years and will never leave.”

“When you’re classically trained you get that depth of flavour come through the dishes.”

Gusto will hold a special 20th birthday three-course lunch on March 6 which will include a complimentary Gusto cookbook.

20 years gusto noosa restaurants
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lake is running over with liquid gold

        premium_icon Lake is running over with liquid gold

        News Noosa rain outlook is hanging in there so keep the brolly handy.

        Noosa to host Australia’s first wellness tourism summit

        premium_icon Noosa to host Australia’s first wellness tourism summit

        News Delegates will be treated to beach walks, yoga and a boot camp run by the surf...

        'By hook or by crook': Young jailed over Kleenmaid scandal

        premium_icon 'By hook or by crook': Young jailed over Kleenmaid scandal

        Breaking The final director, Andrew Young, has been jailed after legal saga

        Man appeals guilty verdict of stalking 21yo

        premium_icon Man appeals guilty verdict of stalking 21yo

        Crime A man who was found guilty of stalking a 21-year-old woman at her Coast workplace...