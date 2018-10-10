Celebration at Cooran State School

THERE'S nothing quite like watching kids just being kids, and Cooran State School held its annual Under-8s Day celebration for students in Prep and Years 1 and 2 last term.

The event was all about revelling being under the age of eight and creating awareness of community services, activities and organisations aimed at children and support their families.

The morning allowed these services and organisations to showcase what they have to offer these children and the wider community in an educational and fun-filled morning. This year marks the 62nd year of Under 8s Week in Queensland.

Locally, the Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank got involved as an extension of their new relationship with the school.

Managers, Geoff Edwards and Darryl Edmonds were there talking with parents, grandparents and carers whilst handling out goodies to the kids and introducing families to the process of student banking. Bendigo Bank mascot, Piggy was also there, much to the delight of students, teachers and younger children.

All of the stalls and activities for the children were free and stalls run by the teachers ranged from face painting, kite making, pizza making, story telling, arts and craft and lots of different games to play.

Students also enthusiastically took part in the Bendigo Bank colouring in competition, with the winners' entries to be displayed at the Pomona Community Bank branch.