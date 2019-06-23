Celebration on tap at Eumundi

BEER lovers are in for a fine time at the Hinterland Craft Beer Festival at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi on Saturday from 12-8pm.

The event is free and family-friendly.

If you love making beer, learning about beer, talking beer, and, of course, tasting beer, then this is sure to be your kind of event.

The festival will bring together top brewers from across the Coast, including Heads of Noosa, Copperhead Brewery, and of course, Eumundi Brewery.

Eumundi Brewery head brewer Chris Sheehan is proud of the camaraderie of the collaborative brewing team.

"As a local festival, featuring only local beer, it is great that as a band of brewers we can give back to the community,” says Chris.

"The greater Coast and hinterland are fantastic supporters of our passion and beer, which makes it very worthwhile for us all to get to together to create a brew that will ultimately help those in need.”

"This year's brew will be a surprise on the day, and we're lucky to have the Sunshine Coast Homebrewers pouring and assisting with fundraising on the day - so make sure you have a taste and get behind a local charity.”

Festival-goers will also have a chance to learn more about the science and craft of beer making, with the respective breweries and the Sunshine Coast Homebrewers sharing insights into how particular brews are fine-tuned.