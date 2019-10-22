Menu
Celebrities from across the globe join forces for Movember

by Patrick Tadros
22nd Oct 2019 3:13 PM

 

DID you know a moustache is the most efficient way to keep the human body warm? Even if you're naked.

Celebrities from across the globe are joining in the fun by providing some cheeky moustache facts in Movember's latest video.

The downright hilarious clip features British comedian Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant (The Office, An Idiot Abroad), Hollywood actor David Oyelowo, adventurer Bear Grylls, Queer Eye's Tan France, and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who each share facial hair facts while getting behind the annual Movember campaign.

British comedian Stephen Fry is passionate about raising awareness for Movember’s cause areas.
The men's health charity aims to generate conversation and increase awareness about prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health issues like depression and suicide prevention.

Having battled with a bipolar disorder and surviving prostate cancer himself, Stephen Fry is passionate about raising awareness for Movember's cause areas.

"Movember is something very close to my heart," Mr Fry said.

"I've been personally affected by two of their three main cause areas, so how could I not get involved and support their work?

"It's so important we talk about men's health issues, and growing a Mo is a great way to spark those conversations."

Sign up now and help change the face of men’s health.
At least 3,300 Australian men will die of prostate cancer this year, while more than 200,000 are living with the disease. Six men a day take their own lives and three out of four suicides are by men. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men.

Mo Bros planning to take part in Movember should sign up at movember.com/facts and start with a cleanly shaven face on November 1.

