Celebrity chef joins foundation to help young burns victims

THE TOWN will be painted white on August 9 for the Kids Foundation's annual fundraiser dinner.

This year 12 local restaurants will be involved in Dine in White and host a table of guests to raise money for child burns and trauma victims.

Now in its third year, Kids Foundation have welcomed local chef Matt Golinksi on board as ambassador.

"It just seems like such good cause. I've met some of the kids they are helping - as soon as you do that, that's enough to make you want to get involved,” Mr Golinski said.

"The amazing thing is when you actually meet these kids, they've been through so much ... and they're all so positive and so happy and I think that's a part of knowing that somebody really cares about you, that the community really cares about you.”

The night will involve dinner at one of the restaurants before guests are bused to a secret party.

"The whole concept of it is really exciting,” Mr Golinski said.

"The mystery of the whole thing and not knowing where you are going to be going to and then the after party as well. It's not just going out to dinner it's a whole night out.”

DINE IN WHITE: Kid's Foundation's Susie O'Neil with celerity chef and ambassador Matt Golinski. Caitlin Zerafa

Money raised from the night will be go towards a safety education program for 40 kindergartens across the Sunshine Coast region.

Kids Foundation's Susie O'Neil said they couldn't do what they do without community support.

"We're really grateful to all the local restaurants and businesses who have donated to the function,” Ms O'Neil said.

"It seems to grow each year.”

"The first two years we've raised $40,000 each time and if we do it again that's sort of $120,00 we've put back into the region.”

As well as the education program, Kids Foundation will run a camp for more than 100 children in Noosa in August.

"We also bring children from all around Australia to run camps here that are injured in traumatic circumstances like fires, car accidents, abuse, crime,” Ms O'Neil said.

"We've got quite a lot of children we are working with at the moment.”

DINE IN WHITE: (Front left) Jame Wu, Shane Bailey, Ollie Carruthers, (back left) Phil Bradford, David Stielow, Susie O'Neil, Amy Winters, Matt Golinski, Andrew Wilcox and Mitch Kmiecik will be part of this year's Dine in White fundraiser dinner for Kid's Foundation. Caitlin Zerafa

Ms O'Neil said Mr Golinksi would be "wonderful” a role model for these young children.

"Matt connects with some of our young people because of his injuries,” she said.

"He has been a great mentor to the children and to have him as the ambassador for the event is so special.”

Tickets are available at www.kidsfoundation.org.au/events/dine-white-0.