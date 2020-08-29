Celebrity make-up artist spills the goss on epic career

Venus Lee does The Bachelorette star Angie Kent's make up before the final of the show.

Venus Lee does The Bachelorette star Angie Kent's make up before the final of the show.

“When you look good, you feel good.”

Those are the wise words from celebrity make-up artist Venus Lee who has been making international and homegrown celebrities look and feel good for more than 20 years.

The veteran make-up and special effects artist has worked with many household names over the years, including Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla Presley and Bachelorette star Angie Kent.

Early on in her career, the innovative Lee could not afford to attend her film and make-up course, so she found another way to enrol.

“I said, ‘I’ll work for you – I’ll do anything’,” she said.

“I’ll scrub floors and anything I still owe at the end, I’ll pay for it.”

Lee with Studio 10 girls Sarah Harris and Jessica Rowe.

This raw passion has stood the celebrity make-up artist well over her impressive career, which includes stints working with Bollywood actors, Channel 10 stars, and of course, the wife of the King of Rock ‘n Roll.

“When I first saw Priscilla Presley, she was so angelic and beautiful,” Lee said.

“I was with her in her penthouse for eight hours, swapping stories about husbands.

“It wasn’t until I drove home that night, I thought, ‘oh my god, she was talking about Elvis’.”

Venus Lee makes some slight adjustments to Channel 10 news reporter Natarsha Belling's make up.

A big portion of her career was working with the stars on Channel 10.

As Lee recalls, what was supposed to be her job interview with the television station, turned into her first frantic day on the job.

“When I walked into Channel 10 the first day, they were so busy I had to drop everything and start working,” she said.

She ended up staying there for 16 years.

Venus Lee with Rhonda Burchmore, after Lee’s “handy work”.

The Caloundra resident only had nice things to say about fellow Coast local and Bachelorette star Angie Kent.

Venus Lee did all of Kent’s make-up in the lead up to The Bachelorette final.

“She is an absolute bucket full of fun,” Lee said.

“She is one of those people, when she smiles her whole face smiles.”

Now you can learn from the pioneer of the Australian beauty industry and she passes on her knowledge to the next generation through a series of Coast workshops.

The Beauty House Academy is hosting two of the holiday courses where students will gain foundation knowledge of make-up, nails and hair.

For more information go to the website.