Chris Martin is one of the many stars offering fans a virtual gig amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied.
Music

Celebs offer free concerts to fans amid lockdown

18th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

Some of the biggest names in music have banded together to offer free entertainment to their millions of fans all over the world stuck at home practising social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced he'd be live-streaming his performance via the band's Instagram.

Martin later shared a video of the 30-minute show to the band's Twitter page.

A short time later, All of Me singer John Legend shared Martin's tweet, announcing he'd be following suit with his own live stream mini-concert, and asking which musician to "pass the torch to".

Earlier this week, Aussie country star Keith Urban delivered a medley of his greatest hits on social media, featuring a cameo from his wife and biggest supporter, Nicole Kidman.

Kidman, 52, danced, cheered and sang along as Urban belted out hits including his 2002 track Somebody Like You. Videos and photos of the mini-concert were shared on both their Instagram accounts.

#InstaBand

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

 

Singer Pink also shared some music for fans, after announcing she was using the self-isolation period to teach herself how to play the piano. She shared her performance of Adele's mega hit Make You Feel My Love on Instagram, captioning the video: "From my heart to yours."

To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

More than 450 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, with 210 in New South Wales, 94 in Victoria, 78 in Queensland, 32 in South Australia, 28 in Western Australia, seven in Tasmania, two in the ACT, and one in the Northern Territory.

Five people have died - one in Western Australia and four in NSW.

