Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
News

Centenarian takes to Ipswich park to celebrate 100th

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENS Park filled with laughter and festivities as one man celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends.

For the past ten years Alan Hastie, born on April 14, 1921, has visited the Ipswich park at least once monthly, choosing the spot to mark his 100 year milestone.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Check pouches': Animal lover saves baby possum from road

Sporting his party hat, Alan spent Tuesday morning catching up with friends in a shady section of the park.

Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.

Despite having lived experience, Alan said he still didn't know the secret to living to 100.

"It just happened," he said.

LOCAL NEWS: New ways scammers target Ipswich locals by phone, text, email

Alan's son Peter Hastie said he remembered heading to Ipswich as a boy along with his father.

Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.
Alan Hastie celebrated his 100th birthday at Queens Park, Ipswich on Tuesday.

"We would have gone to the railway yards as they then were," Peter said.

"It was when I was a child and that was a long time ago."

Alan, Peter and the rest of the family will celebrate Alan's birthday a second time, over dinner on Wednesday night.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

alan hastie queens park
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        News The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically on Fraser Island

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Quiet rethink: Noosaville backpackers redesign to cut noise

        Premium Content Quiet rethink: Noosaville backpackers redesign to cut noise

        News A Noosaville development application for a two-storey structure built across two...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Nathan’s on fertile ground for growing job skills

        Premium Content Nathan’s on fertile ground for growing job skills

        News Noosa man's mission to deliver jobs for people with disabilities.

        New jobs on menu: Domino’s has appetite for extra staff

        Premium Content New jobs on menu: Domino’s has appetite for extra staff

        Careers APPLY NOW: A recruitment drive in Noosa is part of a national push by Domino’s to...