CEO set for four year endorsement

Noosa CEO Brett de Chastel, right, with Councillor Joe Jurisevic on Tuesday consider some weighty financial matters.

HE administers a Noosa Council worth more than $1 billion in assets and last night councillors should have voted unanimously to reappoint Brett de Chastel the chief executive officer until February 2022.

Mr de Chastel has won high praise for helping to pull the new Noosa Council into shape post haste after de-amalgamation and his four-year term is set to end in February.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said Mr de Chastel was "incredibly good value for money”.

"I don't think anyone could have done the job that he's done over these last one-and-a-half terms.

"He's been integral in helping create a collaborative, transparent, hard-working culture that's led to strategic thinking and good decision making.

"He's the right person for the job and we're very lucky to have him,” Cr Wilkie said.

Mr de Chastel has spent more than 25 years in local government working in senior positions at Ipswich, Noosa and Sunshine Coast councils.

He ran a specialist local government consultancy business providing advice to more than 25 Queensland councils.

He is a Noosa Heads lifesaver who still does patrols on the busy beach.