Ceramic artist shapes future with flagship store

Kim Wallace from KW Ceramics has opened a new store and workshop in Noosaville.

TINBEERWAH local Kim Wallace is shaping her future after expanding her ceramics production from her home-based studio to a warehouse in Noosaville.

Specialising in bespoke, handmade, small-batch ceramic wares, KW Ceramics has opened their first permanent brick-and-mortar store and new studio after the past seven years turning a hobby and passion into a thriving business.

Now the thriving production pottery studio have their handmade wares being sent all over Australia and across the world.

Ms Wallace said the team used to “scramble” over each other working in her home studio and the new space allows customers to see the products up close and not via email or phone.

“No matter the amount of effort you put in, translating the feeling of a piece through a screen just doesn’t measure up to being able to see something in ‘real life’. We’re so excited to connect with our customers in person,” she said.

The new studio space is home to 2 kilns, rows and rows of workbenches and the full time team of four creatives.

The attached store is a response to their customers requests to see their products up close.

“We want the shop to be an extension of the studio, and for our customers to be touched on all levels and senses upon entering.”

“From the scent of our camphor laurel shelving, locally made by the Cooroora Woodworkers Club in Cooroy, and warm lighting, to the potted plants and cozy kids corner, with toys to keep little ones entertained, we want it to feel calming and easy while shopping.”

Stepping through the doorway behind the shop counter, customers can catch a glimpse of the team inside the studio; rolling slabs, pouring slip and glazing their ceramic pieces.

These plates, bowls, vases and reusable takeaway cups, are destined for their store, as well as stockists and restaurants across Australia and the world. Most recently 60 reusable takeaway cups headed to Superette in New Zealand and 200 pieces for coffee roasters Blooms in Hong Kong.

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by so many creatives in this area. Bespoke furniture and design shops, coffee roasters, organic markets, local breweries and fashion outlets are nestled in among all of the industrial buildings and there is a real sense of craftsmanship here,” Ms Wallace said.

“We’re hoping it can be a community-building space.”

All of KW Ceramics creations are made in-house, by hand, with Australian clays and non-toxic glazes.

“We’re seeing an increase in people searching out quality, handmade goods that will stand the tests of time. Hopefully this small maker movement will continue to pick up speed.”

KW Ceramics is open weekdays from 10am–2pm at 2/10 Leo Alley Rd, Noosaville.