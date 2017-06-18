Ceramic celebration to set Cooroy on fire

CREATIVE: Artist Lavina Ketchell from Darnley Island Potters will be part of the Smoke on the Water Potter's Party, a festival celebrating the world of wood-fired ceramics held throughout Cooroy from June 28 to July 1.

COOROY will soon learn how pottery people like to party, with the National Woodfire Ceramics Conference ready to set the town on fire from June 28.

International and nationally acclaimed potters and more than 200 delegates will arrive in Cooroy as part of the ceramics festival Smoke on the Water 2017: a Potter's Party.

Running for four days until July 1, the National Woodfire Ceramics Conference is an important triennial event in the Australian ceramics calendar.

It will feature many free public events, and everyone is invited to come along, enjoy the fun and get a taste of the magic of woodfiring.

On Thursday, June 29 from 6pm, the Potter's Party will erupt on the terraces of the Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Featuring the Sunshine Coast's Band of Frequencies playing their great tunes, there will be street food and a bar for all to enjoy.

The community is encouraged to have a dance on the steps, enjoy an array of interesting food and even talk to a ceramic artist from Japan, Korea or the USA.

During the conference, many Cooroy halls will showcase wood-fired ceramics exhibitions.

These include a retrospective of Queensland woodfirers, hosted by Ceramic Arts Queensland at the Anglican Church Hall.

There will also be work from Darnley Island Potters from the Torres Strait, and all the guest artists displayed at the Butter Factory Galleries.

At the Cooroy Scout Hall there will be A Collectors Survey of Australian Woodfire presented by a local collector.

Many mini exhibitions will be on display at shop fronts around Cooroy, giving customers a small taste of the big celebration.

Organisers said such diversity of wood-fired ceramics will never been seen again in Cooroy, an event definitely not to be missed.

All exhibitions are open from 10am-4pm each day, with many wonderful experiences on offer.

Thursday through to Saturday from midday onwards, well-known local and Brisbane artists including Anne-Marie Wallace, Phil and Val Willy will be showing and firing their small wood-fired kilns on the Lower Mill Site.

On Saturday, July 1, the final conference day, come and find out more about Ahi Iti, or small wood-fired kilns.

This will be followed by a Potters' Market on the Lower Mill Site, and the closing ceremony should not be missed.

There will be music, kilns and fire, but even the organisers don't know more, so come and be surprised.

This full and exciting program of events and the conference has been supported through a community grant from Noosa Council, and generous sponsorship a number of organisations and a team of energetic volunteers.

Visit the the website smokeonthewater2017.com.au or the Butter Factory Arts Centre for more details.