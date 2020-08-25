Menu
Channel 9 news presenter Belinda Russell pokes fun at her ‘nude’ outfit
TV

Ch 9 star defends her ‘nude’ outfit

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Aug 2020 8:21 AM

Channel 9 star Belinda Russell has defended her choice to wear a "nude" outfit while presenting the weather on the weekend.

Viewers were taken aback by Russell's outfit on Saturday night, with viewers writing on social media: "My husband spat his drink out and shouted, 'Bub come quick, Belinda isn't wearing any pants!'"

Another person wrote: "I must admit my husband and I did a bit of a double take last night."

"When I saw your video I thought you hadn't finished getting dressed yet. I thought it was shapewear," added another.

Belinda Russell presenting Channel 9 weather.
Russell later told 9Honey that never has one of her outfits been so "controversial".

"I would say 80 per cent of the comments have been positive, 10 per cent not in favour but not unkind and the rest, well, haters will be haters," she said.

"I do have my own style and am not your stereotypical weather presenter who wears dresses only but can see why this outfit has been a little controversial. If it was a different colour, I'm sure it wouldn't have attracted so much attention and I probably should have checked it in front of the weather wall first."

Russell poked fun at herself on Instagram by posting a side-by-side photo with Seinfeld's George Costanza who once wore a similar outfit.

She captioned the photo: "Who wore it better?"

Belinda Russell poked fun at herself on Instagram.
"These are challenging times and there are far more important things to worry about than what I am wearing," Russell told 9Honey. "But at least, it's put a smile on people's faces and given them something to giggle at - even if it has been at my expense."

 

 

Originally published as Ch 9 star defends her 'nude' outfit

