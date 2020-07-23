Chad Hurst plans coastal getaway with Big Brother winnings

2020 Big Brother winner Chad Hurst plans to spend some of his massive prize money on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Nigel Wright

Chad Hurst was the popular winner in the final of the 2020 Big Brother series, and he has plans to spend some of his massive cash prize in Noosa.

On Wednesday Chad was announced as the reality TV show winner when he edged out love interest Sophie Budack and ex-AFL player Daniel Gorringe.

Chad Hurst and love interest Sophie Budack celebrate his Big Brother 2020 win. Photo: Nigel Wright

Speaking on Sunrise this morning, Chad said before the show started there was always two things he planned to spend the $234,656 prize money on.

“I was going to take the boys to Vegas, but that’s not happening because of corona (sic), and look after Ma and the bills,” he said.

“I think I am going to go to Noosa with the boys instead.”

True to his word, the 27-year-old international model from Western Australia had made an agreement with Sophie before the final that, if either of them won, they would give a percentage to the other person.

“I wouldn’t go against my word,” he said.

“We made an even deal where the winner gets a little bit more than the other, so I think that’s fair.

“She definitely deserves it, we were a team.”