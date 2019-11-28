Chain reaction to possible traffic snarls

The overhead plan of the new Good Shepherd carpark for 153 spaces.

A BARRIER of thin chain will be the only safeguard stopping “gatecrashers” from turning one of Noosa’s busy school zones into a peak time traffic congestion trouble spot.

Good Shepherd Lutheran College had sought council approval to dispense with boom gates at the entrance to an approved 153 formal car space entering an exiting the already busy Walter Hay Dr.

Council has restricted the new corner carpark off Eumundi Noosa Rd for use by college staff members before 4pm, but the college said enforcing restrictions via a formal gate system would add $45,000 to $50,000 to the cost of the carpark.

“Given the only purpose is to restrict non staff from using the carpark this is an unreasonable imposition,” the college argued.

“The condition limiting the use of the carpark prior to 4pm on school days for staff only together with the parking management plan will provide sufficient certainty for the carpark use without the need for boom gates.”

However, council planning staff said a consultant traffic engineer was concerned the lack of a physical barrier could lead to unlimited access which would significantly impact on existing congestion on Walter Hay Dr.

The college has offered to relocate a central drop gate, which is a chain that can be raised as a barrier and lowered on to the ground, to the site.

Councillors were willing to allow staff to agree to the cheaper gate system as part of the operational works approval.

Cr Brian Stockwell a drop gate was a “different technology” to achieve the same traffic outcome.