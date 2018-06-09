Chained to a good cause for happy chappy placement

CHAINED: Last year's chain gang 'victims' were linked together for a good cause.

CHAINED: Last year's chain gang 'victims' were linked together for a good cause. Peter Gardiner

IT IS high noon in Tewantin today when local identities will coralled and locked up at noon for the good of the school chaplaincy program.

Some familiar faces will have to earn their release by telephoning out to get donations to support the work of the chaplain at Tewantin State School.

Come and see Chappy Bill Howard's 'chain gang' rattle their chains to secure valuable funding to expand the work at the school.

This is a follow-up to last year's successful fundraiser in Poinciana Street and there is a chance to talk with Bill to understand about what he does in the school, and how the children and families around the school call on him for support in their times of need.

There is a raffle and you might take home a wheel barrow full of goodies.

The role of 'chappy' includes connecting with students and being a positive role model, working closely with support staff to nurture and care for students and supporting students at risk through behaviour management programs.