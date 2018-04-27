Chainsaw accident lands woman in hospital

RESCUE MISSON: A Gin Gin woman was airlifted to hospital after she was injured in a chainsaw accident.

A WOMAN in her 60s was airlifted to hospital after she severely injured her leg in a chainsaw accident on her property outside Gin Gin earlier today.

RACQ Lifeflight said the woman was cutting shrubbery with her husband with the chainsaw when the accident happened.

"Her husband applied first-aid before she was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics," LifeFlight Rescue said in a statement.

The Sunshine Coast-based helicopter met the patient at the Gin Gin Showgrounds and flew her to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for specialist treatment.