Great Cycle Challenge rider Stephen Alexander (on the left) with Trilogy Cycles owner Keith Maricich.
Challenge to raise funds for cancer kids

9th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

CLICKING over the kilometres for cancer research comes with personal motivation for Noosa's Stephen Alexander as he winds up for the Great Cycle Challenge during October.

Stephen has only recently taken up mountain-biking and when he heard about the Challenge, he jumped at the chance to ride and fund raise children with cancer, he became a man on a mission like many other cyclists across Australia.

"My wife's mother died of brain cancer; my mum has leukaemia,” Stephen said.

"When I saw an image of children with cancer I just thought, 'I know what they're going through'.

"I've seen the personal grief. I've got three kids myself. " I can't imagine how hard it is for kids,” Stephen said.

The Great Cycle Challenge started only five years ago and has already raised $12million for the ground-breaking research into childhood cancer that is being done at Children's Medical Research Institute.

"It's such a great cause. I like that the money goes to research, it's a really good cause,” Stephen said..

"I put down that I'd do 250km, but I'm thinking I might end up doing 500 km.''

The Great Cycle Challenge is now one of the biggest cycling events across Australia, where people get on their bike over the month of October, ride and ask for sponsors.

Organisers say there is no minimum goal: it's left as a personal challenge.

To show support join up or donate at greatcycle

challenge.com.au.

