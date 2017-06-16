Challenging team work has kids on track

UP FOR IT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College team rose to meet a tough challenge in the Gold Coast hinterland.

INPSIRED by Australian diggers' heroics in Papua new Guinea during the Second World War, 44 Good Shepherd Lutheran College students tackled the Kokoda Challenge on the Gold Coast hinterland.

They tested their limits through the beautiful D'Aguilar National Forest while raising more than $2500 for the Kokoda Youth Foundation.

Challenge co-ordinator and Year 7 teacher Jason Green said after months of training, sore feet, aching legs and plenty of blisters, the teams were excited to set off on their lengthy journeys.

"It was awesome to see the Kokoda spirit in action amongst the students - mates helping mates through the tough times - that's what it is all about,” Mr Green said.

The eleven teams of four were accompanied by a teacher or parent leader as they set off on their choice of the 15km, 30km or 48km courses.

"The weather was perfect but the course was tough. The hills were steep, long and gruelling... from start to finish they just kept coming.

"Of course none of this would have been possible without the help of the teacher and parent leaders who also gave generously of their time to make this happen.”

The Kokoda Youth Foundation takes its origin from Australian soldiers who fought on the Kokoda Track in New Guinea during World War Two. Visit kokodachallenge.com for further details.