23°
News

Challenging team work has kids on track

16th Jun 2017 9:14 AM
UP FOR IT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College team rose to meet a tough challenge in the Gold Coast hinterland.
UP FOR IT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College team rose to meet a tough challenge in the Gold Coast hinterland. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

INPSIRED by Australian diggers' heroics in Papua new Guinea during the Second World War, 44 Good Shepherd Lutheran College students tackled the Kokoda Challenge on the Gold Coast hinterland.

They tested their limits through the beautiful D'Aguilar National Forest while raising more than $2500 for the Kokoda Youth Foundation.

Challenge co-ordinator and Year 7 teacher Jason Green said after months of training, sore feet, aching legs and plenty of blisters, the teams were excited to set off on their lengthy journeys.

"It was awesome to see the Kokoda spirit in action amongst the students - mates helping mates through the tough times - that's what it is all about,” Mr Green said.

The eleven teams of four were accompanied by a teacher or parent leader as they set off on their choice of the 15km, 30km or 48km courses.

"The weather was perfect but the course was tough. The hills were steep, long and gruelling... from start to finish they just kept coming.

"Of course none of this would have been possible without the help of the teacher and parent leaders who also gave generously of their time to make this happen.”

The Kokoda Youth Foundation takes its origin from Australian soldiers who fought on the Kokoda Track in New Guinea during World War Two. Visit kokodachallenge.com for further details.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

How much extra will you have to pay?

Paragliders set to stay up over Sunrise

STAYING PUT: The paragliders look to have narrowly won a right to stay on at Sunrise Beach in this urban fly zone.

Urban aviators' take offs creates debate

Planting for a sunny future in Our Backyard

ENVIRO CARE: Sunshine Butterflies volunteers get their hands dirty for World Environment Day.

Enviro care for support centre

Dewey and Co's Cooroy digital welcome

HIGH-TECH HI: Noosa entrepreneurs and Dewey the robot give Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch a high-tech welcome.

Minister visits Cooroy

Local Partners

Practise the art of chucking a sickie

Ever chucked a sickie when you were perfectly well? Yes? Well, Noosa CQU needs you, and if you haven't, now is your chance to hone your technique.

FOMO on some coin? Just bring your own cup

GREEN BEANS: FOMO Cafe barista Arjuna Gabbard serves a reusable coffee cup for a discount.

Sunshine Beach cafe excited to be the first Noosa Responsible Cafe

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Inspection a must - It&#39;s as big as a house!

5/4 Lindesay Street, Caloundra West 4551

Town House 4 2 2 Offers from...

Ideal for those who value security, convenience and easy care living, this well presented townhouse reveals an immaculate light filled layout that bathes in all...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION

14 Ironbark Road, Little Mountain 4551

House 5 3 7 $899,000

DUAL LIVING - 5 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE! - Beautifully renovated home that is perfect for dual living families - Positioned on well over half an acre of low...

New Home, New Life, New City!

15 Rosseau Street, Bells Creek 4551

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this shiny new Metricon home in the City of Aura; the Sunshine Coast's award-winning master-planned new $5 billion...

PREPARE TO BE SURPRISED

160 The Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573

House 4 2 2 $639,000

Located close to shops and schools, and just a leisurely short drive to magnificent beaches, this beautifully presented family property offers all the comforts of...

Split Level, Versatile Living Options…Lashings of Charm!

3 Klinain Street, Nambour 4560

House 4 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming split-level family home, circa late 1980's, that exudes great warmth and versatility, in a quiet leafy...

1/4 Acre, Dual Living, Close to Town!

8 Tytherleigh Avenue, Landsborough 4550

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming double storey home on a fenced 1335m2 block offering genuine dual living options for the extended...

Size, Location, Lifestyle, Motivation!

20 Somerville Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 5 2 Auction

With 262m2 of living under roof, this super-sized, super-comfortable family home offers room for the whole family to enjoy both individual and family time...

Low-maintenance Leafy Living in Buderim!

20 Samwhite Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Situated in a quiet area of Buderim with a mountainous backdrop is this low set three-bedroom home set on a generous 768sq m elevated, north-facing block. With...

GOT ALL BOXES TICKED HERE

6 Kingsley Court, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

- Well maintained modern home with an open plan design - Comprising of 4 good sized bedrooms plus a study - Your choice of 3 separate large living areas - Kitchen...

RELAXED AMBIENCE - OLD TEWANTIN

108 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 5 3 4 $789,000

Beautifully appointed, this contemporary home includes a harvest of features that cater for those looking for something a little different. Quality and style at...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Home delivers on many levels

Near-new Noosa hinterland home with views makes most of 732sq m site

Your own private sanctuary

Refreshed and rejuvenated Noosa home on 1.98ha near lake

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!