Chamber boss bails out just six months into role

Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Murray Brown will not be continuing in the leadership role at the upcoming AGM.

Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Murray Brown will not be continuing in the leadership role at the upcoming AGM.

He took the reins only six months ago, but the president of one of Noosa’s dominant business groups has called time on his leadership role.

Noosa’s Chamber of Commerce will open up their leadership and committee positions to all interested parties at next month’s Annual General Meeting.

‘Absolute madhouse’: Coast operators full to the brim

Supermum’s new business gaining global recognition

President Murray Brown, who took over from local council candidate Janet Kake in February this year, has confirmed he will not be running again.

He noted the excessive workload and lack of structure as his reasons for stepping down.

“With the absence of a paid secretary, you end up doing a lot of work and that is time consuming,” he said.

“In hindsight, we should have had a portfolio within the chamber for different industries and regions.”

Despite calling time on his presidency, Mr Brown was happy with the group’s achievements in the past few months – giving special mention to navigating through the challenges associated with COVID-19.

“We are well pleased to be able to play our part in softening the blow for local businesses,” he said.

The long-time business owner was not yet sure if he would put his hand up for a different leadership position.

Mr Brown confirmed, at the very least, he would continue as a proud member of the business group.

“We are well pleased with the number of people who have put their name forward for various positions,” he said.

The Noosa Chamber of Commerce is calling on expressions of interest for president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

They are also looking for candidates for the eight committee member roles to be filled in retail, accommodation, aged care, construction, environment, digital marketing, youth and start-ups.

Email the Chamber for more information.