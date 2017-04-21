Chamber has the ear of our mayor

MEET AND GREET: Mayor Tony Wellington will be a special guest

LOCAL commercial operators will have the chance to talk business with Mayor Tony Wellington and his councillors on May 2 over breakfast.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Noosa has invited the Wellington Council along to Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas from 7.30am.

CCIQ Noosa is keen for the mayor to review his first year in office and discuss council's role in ensuring a sustainable economic future for Noosa.

Cr Wellington believes the economy is "going well, particularly the tourism sector”.

"There is considerable optimism amongst local businesses,” Cr Wellington said.

"The increased resourcing of our economic development department will help facilitate the continued broadening of Noosa's economic base.

"Having locked in a new corporate plan, staff and councillors are all on the same page with regards to our forward trajectory.

"I think we had great success with our new vision statement, "Noosa Shire - different by nature”, which has been universally well received.”

Cost for the breakfast is $30 general admission or $25 for members of Noosa business associations.

This will be a free event for financial members of CCIQ Noosa.