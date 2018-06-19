Chamber head's set to stand down with positive RV swansong

OUTGOING Cooroy Chamber of commerce president Danielle Taylor looks to be stepping down on a high with her group set to secure the council rights to manage a local RV stopover.

Ms Taylor, who intends to stay on the chamber executive she has served for about 12 years, said the chamber pushed for years to have the RV facility established in Cooroy.

Noosa Council on Thursday night should vote to award the three-year freehold permit of the Cooroy Stopover to the chamber and Ms Taylor said the chamber was "really quite excited" by the prospect.

"We're looking forward to seeing if we can improve it going forward," she said.

"Every little bit helps. We did a bit of research and based on the current numbers we think it probably puts about $200,000 back into businesses currently but we'd like to grow it over the years.

"It's a great location for it because Cooroy has everything (RV travellers) need like cafes, IGA, they can get tyres for their vehicle. It's a good little couple of days to get everything sorted before they move on. It's the perfect location to explore the region as well."

Ms Taylor is stepping down heading an organisation she has helped build to a position of strength in the community driving major events like Christmas in Cooroy and the Australian Body Art Festival.

She remains the driving force behind the festival and will be at the helm again this year and is excited that the chamber will be staging Pink October this year for breast cancer support.

This fundraiser will see people dressed in pink following a trail across town and having their passports stamped.

Ms Taylor said Cooroy was a really great community and her time at the top had been "a labour of love. I'm definitely not going anywhere. Cooroy is really vibrant, you just can't just stop for two minutes you stop and have a chat. And that's just not me, everyone says that."

Former chamber president Seb Vecchio will be taking back the top chamber job tonight at the Cooroy RSL from 5.30pm. The new chamber executive will be president Seb Vecchio, vice-president Chris Bel, treasurer Richard Hansen, secretary Carol Christensen with members Danielle Taylor, Lynda Sandford and Brendan Murray. There are two executive positions still available.

Peter Gardiner