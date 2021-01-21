Champ wants McGregor not Tszyu

Patrick Teixeira has joined the ever-growing list of fighters using Conor McGregor's name to generate a headline.

The Brazilian boxer who holds the WBO super welterweight title Tim Tszyu has designs on has labelled McGregor a "delusional clown" and said he would "exterminate" the UFC superstar.

The 30-year-old from Sao Paulo has warned if they were to fight, he would not take 10 rounds to win like Floyd Mayweather did in their lucrative crossover bout.

"He's thinking because Floyd gave him a few rounds to work with, he's a boxer," Teixeira told The Sun. "I honestly wouldn't do the same thing as Floyd, I would exterminate him in two rounds, one for him to go up and the other to go down.

"He would take a beating. Conor is just delusional, a real clown. Now, I want to beat that clown up and retire him from the sport of boxing and UFC."

McGregor, 32, is in talks to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, 42, this year but Teixeira says the Irishman should aim lower.

"I don't hate Conor, I have nothing personal against him, I just think he hasn't learned yet that he needs to start from the bottom," Teixeira said. "He wants to fight big as he did with Mayweather, now he wants Pacquiao. We who are on a higher level kill him easily without a problem, and he will be ashamed on TV.

"I would ruin his career, and he would understand that boxing is for real men, not for clown. He could never take a fight like that, Floyd was nice to him, I wouldn't be."

Teixeira defends the WBO strap he won in 2019 against Brian Castano on February 14 in the US.

The winner is expected to square-off with rising Aussie boxing star Tim Tszyu after he won a title eliminator against Bowyn Morgan last December.

"(I want a world title fight) next. That's it. I'm done with Australia. I want the Mexicans, the Americans, the top-level boys. I'm getting more mature. I just turned 26, I haven't even reached my peak, I've got another three or four years before I reach my peak," Tszyu said after demolishing Morgan.

Tszyu's manager Glen Jennings hopes to hold the fight between his charge and Teixeira or Castano in Australia.

"There's a lot of interest worldwide in what we're doing in Australia," Jennings said last year. "This young fella has broken a record; he's the only fighter in the world who has had two major stadium fights (in 2020). The world is watching. The world knows that Tim Tszyu is ready for the world stage."

Meantime, McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 257 this Sunday in a rematch against Dustin Poirier that will likely set up a title shot of his own in the lightweight division.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Champ wants McGregor not Tszyu