Champion Tigers rover goes out a legend

Noosa 14.11-95 def Mayne 9.6-60

CHAMPION rover Caleb 'Cubby' Isles closed the curtain on his Australian Rules footy journey last week and will be remembered as one of the Tigers' greatest.

The diminutive rover calls it a day after constant back restraints and a heavy work and family load. The dual Tiger premiership player and triple club champion has been a favourite amongst the tiger faithful for well over a decade with his courage and outstanding work rate making him a legend in South Queensland.

His record speaks for itself as this writer rates him the best rover he had seen at Noosa.

The likes of Mick Anderson, Justin Munro and Damian Hahn were all magnificent rovers for the Tigers in my time but this pint sized running machine takes the cake. Thanks for the service 'Cubby' and I'm sure we'll see you at the football club in the future.

The Rococo's Noosa Tigers continued on their winning ways with a comprehensive victory over Mayne at Weyba rd last Saturday. Whilst a slow start had the game evenly poised after the first 20 minutes it was all Noosa from then on. Gun on-baller Tommy Templeton dominated the entire day with powerful break away and possession to be clearly best player in the ground.

In form ruckman Connor McDonald again slaughtered the opposition with his superior tap work and follow up whilst skipper Aaron Laskey was an impressive figure across half back. Recruit Nathan McKendrick impressed many of the tiger faithful also with his constant courage and class whilst stand in forwards Mick gaffs and Nathan Winter presented well up forward and finished the work of the on-ball brigade.

Harry Maher was as cool as ever across half back with his younger brother Tommy making his senior debut and not at all dazed by the standard jump. The youngster finished with 19 touches on debut and in particularly looked comfortable at the coal face.

It's a massive weekend this weekend at Tigerland as we celebrate our 2018 Past Players Day with Aspley. Australian cricket gun and ex coach Darren Lehman entertains us at the President's Luncheon so all is set for a wonderful afternoon at Weyba Road.

Go Tigers!