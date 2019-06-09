Football stars’ ‘flirty texts’ revealed

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: A pitch invader is caught after running onto the field during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 01: A pitch invader is caught after running onto the field during the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

THE streaker who disrupted the Champions League showdown in Madrid says she has no regrets - and believes the prank will help her retire by the time she is 30.

As stunned Liverpool and Tottenham players looked on, Kinsey Wolanski, 22, sprinted across the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in a skimpy black swimsuit promoting her boyfriend's porn site.

Now, after being arrested and spending five hours locked in a Spanish jail cell, the American model thinks the stunt was the smartest move of her career.

Experts estimate the prank last Saturday was worth $6.9 million after her Instagram following rocketed - and the website's registered users passed 32 million.

Kinsey, from Los Angeles, said: "By the time I'm 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that.

"I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

"After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can't buy that kind of publicity.

"Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don't think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun.

"The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.

"The response has been unbelievable, I couldn't be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life."

She claims she received messages from players who started following her.

The human billboard act was well received by players.

She said: "I'm not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game. One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, 'I saw you at the game'.

"I honestly didn't even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn't respond though as I already have a boyfriend.

"Some people might question how Vitaly makes his money, but he is brilliant at what he does. His pranks are just meant as a bit of fun and he really is just the sweetest guy who I one day hope to marry.

"He couldn't be prouder of me."

Kinsey, who has modelled for Sports Illustrated and Maxim, says her family have found the funny side in her prank too, despite her dad, Daniel Wolanski, being a sheriff with the LA Police Department.

She laughed: "Of course I didn't tell them what I was going to do, but were they surprised? No, they know exactly what I'm like.

"Dad was just relieved I was actually wearing a swimsuit when I did it - and wasn't fully naked."

The mastermind behind Kinsey's prank was Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, a Russian-American YouTuber, who runs a porn website.

The 27 year old has a long record of performing pranks himself and in 2014 was banned from attending football matches after he invaded the pitch at the World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.

He has also been arrested for running on the basketball court during an NBA final in 2016, charged with trespassing after streaking at a World Series baseball game in 2017 and faced other arrests for a bomb hoax, disorderly conduct and a prank which saw him pretending to rob an ATM machine in 2014.

But last week it was his girlfriend he turned to when he wanted to promote his porn company.

Wearing nothing more than the thong swimsuit with his company name spread across her chest, Kinsey burst onto the pitch in the 20th minute of the game and today tells how a good Samaritan Liverpool fan helped her capture every moment.

She said: "When Vitaly asked me to do it, I honestly had no idea how big a deal the Champions League final was. I had no idea the whole world would be watching me.

"But I said yes right away, I just loved the sound of doing something crazy - you only live once."

She added: "I confided in the Liverpool fans around me what I was about to do and at first they all said, 'Are you joking?'.

"But when they realised I was serious they thought it was a brilliant idea.

"One of them even took my phone and said he would record it for me.

"Which he did - and even met me after I got out of jail to return my phone to me. There was so much cheering in the Liverpool end nobody even noticed when I barged my way through the fans and jumped onto the pitch.

"It was so exciting I can't even really remember what happened, it was all just a blur and such a rush."

Kinsey was put in a police cell for around five hours with around ten other suspected criminals before she was released.

She said: "None of them spoke English and I was only wearing my swimsuit and a hospital gown one of the security men had made me wear when I was taken off the pitch, so I was a little bit uncomfortable, but it was all part of the experience."

Following her pitch invasion Kinsey's Instagram account was temporarily suspended while the social media giant verified she was the real Kinsey as her followers hit two million.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission