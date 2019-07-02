Chance for Noosa students to build a Lotus

ON YOUR MARK: A four stroke engine and three-speed gearbox will power the Lotus replica.

ON YOUR MARK: A four stroke engine and three-speed gearbox will power the Lotus replica. contributed

DOES the idea of building a racing car pique your interest?

A small group of keen young people is being sought to help build a full size Lotus from a kit

car using super car components.

With its four-stroke engine and three speed gearbox, the Lotus will then be put to the test at the next Noosa Hill Climb.

Tutor Michael Richardson said the pre-vocational automotive program was designed to give participants a chance to build their resume, build confidence and help them into a job.

The five-month school leaver employment support program runs two days per week from 9am to 2pm out of a factory in Rene St, Noosaville.

He said hosting the project was "less lucrative but far more rewarding” than his former careers in the fast-paced worlds of marketing and stockbroking.

"This is my dream job. The satisfaction I get from seeing how excited they are, how much they achieve ... it's just so rewarding.”

The course is open to boys and girls, who are in Year 12 or those aged up to 25 who have left school and have a goal to be employed in the automotive industry.

Those in schools under the NDIS are also eligible to apply.

"It's flexible, free and no more than two days a week,” Mr Richardson said.

Career Employment Australia is a not-for-profit community-based organisation that has been helping job seekers since 1980.

Mr Richardson said all materials for the course were provided.

"We provide the complete 'kit' for the Lotus 119-150, as well as all of the tools, parts and the workshop equipment needed to assemble this drivable but not to be road registered replica Lotus racing car,” he said.

"There is no cost to parents or students.

"If you love working on cars then this is the program for you.”

To apply, phone Michael Richardson on 0413 155 333 or you can pick up an application form from the Noosa News office in Noosaville.