Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A paddle boarder and fishermen brave the rain at Mooloolaba Spit. Photo: Lachie Millard
A paddle boarder and fishermen brave the rain at Mooloolaba Spit. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Chance of rainfall, storms building for Coast

Matty Holdsworth
2nd Dec 2020 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Showers and storms are expected to soak the Sunshine Coast on Thursday in a welcome relief from the “warm, humid” conditions felt this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict maximum temperatures of 32C to hit Maroochydore on Wednesday and a stifling 37C in Gympie.

However, forecaster Rosa Hoff said a southerly change pushing up the Coast on Wednesday night would bring an “increased” chance of rainfall and a temperature drop.

Anger over ‘diabolic’ Fraser Island bungle

Shocking map reveals extent of Fraser Island bushfires

“Temps should drop by 4C, and the rainfall chance is at about 60 per cent,” Ms Hoff said.

“We are expecting falls of around 8mm, fairly average for December.”

The Sunshine Coast has a 20 per cent chance of rainfall on Wednesday.

“It will be hot and dry today (Wednesday) but ease off tomorrow,” she said.

“Chance of storms remain for Friday and then over the weekend it keeps heating back up to where we are now.”

Smoke haze from Fraser Island fires and a “very high” danger rating has authorities on alert.

A total fire ban was also declared for the Coast, Noosa and Gympie regions earlier this week.

bom forecast bureau of metereology sunshine coast rainfall weather bureau
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Premium Content At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Politics Billions of dollars are being splashed on health care and infrastructure. Here’s a guide to the big items in this year’s Queensland Budget for the Coast and Noosa

        Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Premium Content Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Council News Peregian Beach residents tired of waiting for beach access repair

        Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Premium Content Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Education An emotional Sunshine Coast dad is fighting to overturn a ban based on COVID...

        Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Premium Content Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Crime A cranky boyfriend was put on his backside after a lover’s quarrel prompted him to...