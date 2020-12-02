Chance of rainfall, storms building for Coast

A paddle boarder and fishermen brave the rain at Mooloolaba Spit. Photo: Lachie Millard

Showers and storms are expected to soak the Sunshine Coast on Thursday in a welcome relief from the “warm, humid” conditions felt this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict maximum temperatures of 32C to hit Maroochydore on Wednesday and a stifling 37C in Gympie.

However, forecaster Rosa Hoff said a southerly change pushing up the Coast on Wednesday night would bring an “increased” chance of rainfall and a temperature drop.

“Temps should drop by 4C, and the rainfall chance is at about 60 per cent,” Ms Hoff said.

“We are expecting falls of around 8mm, fairly average for December.”

The Sunshine Coast has a 20 per cent chance of rainfall on Wednesday.

“It will be hot and dry today (Wednesday) but ease off tomorrow,” she said.

“Chance of storms remain for Friday and then over the weekend it keeps heating back up to where we are now.”

Smoke haze from Fraser Island fires and a “very high” danger rating has authorities on alert.

A total fire ban was also declared for the Coast, Noosa and Gympie regions earlier this week.