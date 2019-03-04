Chance to advance her computer skills

ANY mother wants the best for their children and for Marion Parker, working to make her daughter Tania's life the best it can possibly be has been a journey 42 years in the making.

Tania is a social, outgoing woman with a love for animals and computers. As a young girl she failed to develop language and speech which resulted in an aphasic diagnosis. It wasn't until age 33 specialists put her on the Autism spectrum.

Marion said life had always been difficult but now, thanks to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, she could see light at the end of the tunnel.

"She has come from being totally non-verbal and not having a proper education to being very verbal now,” Marion said.

"But life has been a struggle and she still struggles. She would love to work and she is passionate about computers.”

As part of the recently rolled out NDIS, a three-year plan has been devised to help Tania achieve her goals, particularly improving her computer skills and reaching a point of independent living.

"If we can get supports and follow that plan, at the end of three years I think Tania will be having a pretty normal life and be quite interdependent, which she certainly is not now,” Marion said.

Tania, is also a breast cancer survivor, wants to advance her skills using Microsoft programs.

"We are looking for a teacher who can help her with Powerpoint,” Marion said.

She said the role would fit a retiree with an "excellent knowledge” of Microsoft programs. A knowledge of Apple computers would also be an advantage.

They are also looking for a "vibrant and caring” support worker to help involve Tania in community activities and learn living skills.

"That's what she likes, someone who is vibrant and soft and warm because that's Tania,” Marion said.

"I haven't had a support worker yet who hasn't not wanted to work with Tania. She is a happy soul.”

NDIS are also paying to train Oscar, an assistance dog who can accompany Tania in daily life.

Marion was positive about her experience with the NDIS process and how their plan was focused to Tania's particular needs.

"I am totally wrapped in the NDIS and the way they've put it together. I've heard criticisms but I could not be more grateful than I am.”

Anyone interested in the teaching or support worker role to help Tania meet her NDIS goals can email marion.parker@

rocketmail.com.