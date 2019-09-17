Chance to build your contacts

COOROY Chamber of Commerce president Martin Duncan and his team are throwing out the welcome mate with Tourism Noosa at a mega networking night on Wednesday, September 25 4.30pm-8.30pm in the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

Martin said the opportune gathering is “designed to showcase Cooroy” in all its commercial potential.

“Join us for stand uppy fun networking with beverages from local heroes Wimmers Soft Drink, Noosa Black Coffee, Amrita Park Meadery and the Cooroy — Heart of Noosa Country Chamber Bar,” he said.

“Graze at seriously good food from Cooroy RSL, Dhoms Kitchen, Cooroy Supa IGA, Cooroy Hotel and the Saw & Milll.

Martin said there will be amazing displays from Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre, Slow Food Noosa, Rambling Rose Flowers, Noosa and District Landcare, Noosa Country Drive and meet local producers from Country Noosa.

“You will enjoy Adam Bishop on the grand piano and Zuric and Brown with a special guest appearance by Emma Tomlinson.

“To top off the night there will be a Cooroy Menswear and Jeanery parade with local personalities. We guarantee this event is going to be a night to remember,” he said.

He said food and a free drink will be served upon arrival — before the seriously social networking begins with industry professionals from Tourism Noosa Team, Cooroy — Heart of Noosa Country Chamber of Commerce & Country Noosa members throughout the evening.

There will be heaps of prize giveaways from local Cooroy businesses and go to the chamber website https://cooroy.com.au to RSVP.

“I look forward to seeing you at this amazing chamber event,” Martin said.