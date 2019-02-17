Chance to call out Noosa's bottleneck black spots

HERE is Noosa's chance to unload all that frustration at being stuck in traffic as the RACQ asks you to name and shame the worst congestion spots on our roads.

The latest RACQ Red Spot Congestion Survey will locally throw up many of the usual suspects with Beckmans Rd at school drop off and picks up a major bugbear.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said local drivers were in the best position to identify regularly congested roads and intersections that made them see red.

Back in 2017 Beckmans Rd and Cooroy Noosa Rd crossroad at Tewantin was revealed as one of the most dangerous crossroads in the state, with six serious crashes and six serious casualties between January 2014 and December 2016.

Department of Transport and Main Roads crash frequency data, released to RACQ then, found almost 150 the Tewantin intersection was the 11th deadliest intersection in Queensland.

ATMR spokeswoman at the time said progressive upgrades are planned for the road.

Noosa motorists can complete the survey at www.racq.com.au/redspot before 11.59pm on March 6.