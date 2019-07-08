Chance to check out what's on at USC

CONSIDERING university? USC will throw open the doors of its main campus at Sippy Downs for its annual Open Day on Sunday, July 21.

Thousands of prospective students from across Queensland and beyond are expected to attend the event from 9am-1pm to explore the campus and its facilities, discuss study options with lecturers and learn about university life from current students.

Open Day will include a presentation on balancing study with other commitments such as work, finances and family, and another session on how to choose the right degree and make the most of university life.

USC academics will provide one-on-one advice about various study programs, while student support staff will help with tailored information on applying for university, scholarships, financial support and even studying overseas.

Visitors can also take self-guided tours of USC's teaching spaces, research facilities and sporting and social venues.

Online registration is available at usc.edu.au/open-day and free buses will be available on the day from USC's campuses at Caboolture and Fraser Coast.