Chance to find a frog in February

HOP TO IT: Join the likes of Carli Cronin frog surveying next February.

LOCALS can become citizen scientists thanks to the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee's Find a Frog in February project.

The MRCCC is teaming with the Australian Museum's FrogID to provide local frog identification, educational and electronic data collection resources.

Everyone is encouraged to get involved by joining the "Find a Frog in February MRCCC” group on the Frog ID phone app, or by setting up their own frog-spotting group.

Work has been under way to ensure the data collected through the FrogID app will be available to Queensland's WildNet database and accessible to researchers and planners.

"We are providing the addition of electronic data collection through FrogID while maintaining the old-fashioned method of data sheets,” MRCCC's Eva Ford said.

"This will enable more people to contribute to our collective knowledge. We can all be collecting data on frogs anywhere, anytime - the adventure awaits.”

Schools and teachers should start thinking about participating early next year to have their students involved in real scientific data collection.

Frogs are a vital component of our ecosystems and are easily affected by changes in the air, water and land. The more we know about where frogs are the better we can manage their habitats and understand the implications of environmental change.

The MRCCC has been engaging the Mary River catchment community in Citizen Science projects since 1992 and is pleased to be able to team with the Australian Museum's FrogID for next year's frog search.

Details can be found on www.mrccc.org.au.

The program is supported by the Gympie, Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Coast councils.