Chance to help the Stanley family

FOR decades Sue Stanley has raised money to help others and now she needs our help.

Mrs Stanley, who is mum and carer for World Down Syndrome Swimming Champion and local hero Clinton Stanley, is now also caring for her husband Chris, 74, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

She has had to make the difficult decision to sell their family home of 29 years to move into a care facility, Palm Lakes Resort in Cooroy.

When real estate agent Kess Prior, of Hinternoosa, heard of Mrs Stanley's situation, she decided the carer needed a carer.

"It's time someone did something for her,” Ms Prior said.

"She is known in Cooroy as the Queen of Fundraising, and if she has any money she's always prepared to give it to someone who needs it more.”

Mrs Stanley said her initial response was "there's other people out there who need it more than we do”.

"I just cried. I rang my mum and said what do I do? She said accept it.”

Mrs Stanley, who last year won the Bob Tisdall Sunshine Coast Sports Federation Legend Award for her years of hard work, admits the house is "a little dated” and could do with a fresh coat of paint and new blinds and curtains before they list it for sale in a few weeks.

Without public help, the family will be forced to dip into Mr Stanley's superannuation to make the move.

"Where we're going is lovely and they're going to build an aged care facility which means we won't have to move again,” Mrs Stanley said.

"I don't think I could handle another move.

"It is expensive, but where else do we go?”

Ms Prior said volunteers were already coming in mowing the lawn to help maintain the acreage property.

"They are both pensioners so don't have a lot of money to spare and they will have advertising costs, moving costs, and updating costs,” she said.

"The house is great; it just needs updating.”

A Gofundme page has been created to assist with the Stanley's moving costs.

To help, go to www.gofundme.com/helpthestanleysmove.