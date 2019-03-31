Chance to rate the Noosa Council back 'warts and all'

Noosa councillors cut the tape to officially open the new Park Road Boardwalk.

NOOSA Council rates its residents regularly and now it is the turn of locals to rate their local government.

The council's 2019 community benchmarking survey on community satisfaction gathers information about residents' opinions of its services, functions and facilities and Mayor Tony Wellington said it was important to get a warts-and-all view on how the council operates.

"We are extremely lucky to have a very engaged community here in Noosa Shire,” Cr Wellington said.

"Compared with other local government areas across the nation, we have comparatively little difficulty getting our residents to participate in consultation and feedback opportunities.”

This biennial survey helps council staff better understand how well the council is performing as well as benchmarking Noosa against other local government areas.

The random, shire-wide phone survey starts on Saturday, March 30.

Cr Wellington said the results from the regular survey were generally well informed and carefully considered.

"We certainly value the opportunity to discover how a cross-section of the community perceive council's performance.”

A similar survey was done in 2017, in which three quarters of respondents rated the council's performance as good.

The survey, to be carried out by Market Facts, would involve calling about 400 residents from across the shire.

Executive services director Debra Iezzi said reviewing the council's operations and service delivery remained good business practice.

The survey covers a range of services, including waste collection, road maintenance, environmental protection and our parks and playgrounds.