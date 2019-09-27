Chance to say thanks to our fireys at local station open days

A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach heading north towards Marcus Beach and Noosa.

AFTER the recent firestorm’s near miss, fireys locally are holding a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Open Day — Stronger Together at chosen locations.

Most are being held tomorrow, Saturday Septmber 28, with the exception of Ridgewood, which will be on Sunday.

This is part of a statewide initiative to help residents become more fire conscious.

This is an ideal opportunity to come and say hi to your local fire and emergency crews, thank them for their efforts fighting the recent bushfires and learn how to prepare for bushfire season.

QFES is encouraging residents to communicate directly with neighbours, friends and local firefighters about bushfire preparedness and conditions for this year’s season.

Eumundi

Where: Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade, 150 Napier Rd, Eumundi

Event: Bushfire and community safety information and free resources.

When: 2pm to 5pm

Ridgewood

Where: Ridgewood Rural Fire Brigade, 4 Jubilee Rd, Carters Ridge

When: SUNDAY September 29, 8am to 12pm

Event: Bushfire information, sausage sizzle, demonstrations and activities for children.

Tewantin

Where: Fire and Rescue Station, 2 Hilton Esplanade, Tewantin

Time: 9am to 11am

Event: Help to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and station tours.

Verrierdale

Where: Verrierdale Rural Fire Brigade (beside the hall), 460 Verrierdale Rd, Verrierdale

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Event: Help to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and station tours, as well as new volunteer sign-up and induction.