Chance to say thanks to our fireys at local station open days
AFTER the recent firestorm’s near miss, fireys locally are holding a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Open Day — Stronger Together at chosen locations.
Most are being held tomorrow, Saturday Septmber 28, with the exception of Ridgewood, which will be on Sunday.
This is part of a statewide initiative to help residents become more fire conscious.
This is an ideal opportunity to come and say hi to your local fire and emergency crews, thank them for their efforts fighting the recent bushfires and learn how to prepare for bushfire season.
QFES is encouraging residents to communicate directly with neighbours, friends and local firefighters about bushfire preparedness and conditions for this year’s season.
Eumundi
Where: Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade, 150 Napier Rd, Eumundi
Event: Bushfire and community safety information and free resources.
When: 2pm to 5pm
Ridgewood
Where: Ridgewood Rural Fire Brigade, 4 Jubilee Rd, Carters Ridge
When: SUNDAY September 29, 8am to 12pm
Event: Bushfire information, sausage sizzle, demonstrations and activities for children.
Tewantin
Where: Fire and Rescue Station, 2 Hilton Esplanade, Tewantin
Time: 9am to 11am
Event: Help to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and station tours.
Verrierdale
Where: Verrierdale Rural Fire Brigade (beside the hall), 460 Verrierdale Rd, Verrierdale
Time: 2pm to 4pm
Event: Help to prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan and station tours, as well as new volunteer sign-up and induction.