Chance to shape riverside

Life along the Noosa River draws locals and tourists enjoying views over the water.

WHAT is behind the Noosaville foreshore land use review?

Noosa Council has appointed consultants Place Design Group to prepare a Noosaville Foreshore Land Use Master Plan by way of community consultation.

Council's property manager Clint Irwin answers our questions.

Who is in control of the parkland at Noosaville foreshore?

The Noosaville Foreshore, the parkland on the northern side of Gympie Tce, is owned by the State Government.

It is a reserve for recreation purposes.

Council is the appointed trustee under the Land Act 1994.

This legislation sets out the responsibilities of Council in managing the land. These park areas are maintained by Council.

What is involved in this Noosaville foreshore review and what is the sort of time frame and opportunity for providing community feedback?

The project background, community survey and further information including document library and video is online at yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au/ your-say-noosa

The first public pop up event will take place on May 12 on the foreshore at 3pm. The second pop up will be on May 13 at 7am.

The initial public consultation will close May 26 to allow an analysis of options and preparation of the draft masterplan. Further public consultation will then commence on the draft master plan - details to follow.

Why is it important that Noosa residents have their say on the Noosaville foreshore? The last time Council consulted with the community regarding the foreshore was in 1999 and that resulted in much of the infrastructure upgrades that occurred along the foreshore.

In nearly 20 years the area's popularity has continued to grow, putting the area under increasing pressure.

The masterplan aims to strike a balance between recreational uses, commercial activity, fitness training, markets, events and community uses so that the amenity of the Noosaville foreshore is retained for future generations.

Is council over-regulating the jetty coffee outlets and preventing locals and visitors from enjoying the area?

No. Council is not attempting to over regulate the jetty outlets selling coffee.

The commercial jetty leases are administered by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines which sets out lease conditions and other rules that commercial jetty lease holders must follow in addition to Council's planning scheme - all within a prescribed lease area.

Both the department and Council must apply the appropriate legislation to commercial jetty leaseholders as they would to any other business.

How will council work in with the State Government to enforce any new guidelines or regulations - will it be a carrot or a stick approach or both?

Council will always attempt to work with stakeholders in the first instance rather than initiate a straight up compliance approach.

Will there ever be any significant change of the commercial facilities there? If so, what room is there for upgrades or new jetties and facilities?

Along the foreshore itself it is unlikely there will be new commercial jetties given current state government legislation and Council's planning scheme.

However, any proposed upgrades or new facilities in relation to the existing commercial jetties are subject to application through the Department of Natural Resources and Mines (the lessor) and Council's Planning Scheme because the leases are for a specific purpose and don't allow for significant changes.