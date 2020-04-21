SHELL-SHOCKED: Chance for history as 'biggie' up for grabs

Former Big Shell owners Tim and Pauline Kenway have tonnes of great memories for the Big Shell which is open to removal offers to the new owners.

THIS may have been the one of the very first "big things" on the Sunshine Coast, possibly even capturing Queenslanders quirky attraction to oversized anything before the Big Pineapple.

The Big Shell is, or was, one of Tewantin's standout tourism claims to fame … with its eye-catching ocean-inspired, front-entrance feature.

This used to be the doorway to an amazing collection of shells for sale, that were treasured like an Alladin's Cave by many youngsters here on holidays.

For years it rivalled its near neighbour The House of Bottles for the go-to place searchers of structures on steroids would beat a path to be photographed beside.

Usually they turned up there by way of the Big Pineapple at Nambour, the nearby Big Cow and Noosaville's Big Pelican, which is still a major attraction for sticky beaks of all things great.

And the Big Shell could be yours for the taking if you have the engineering skills of the Egpytian pyramid builders to relocate this fixture from the entryway of Aileen Lambie's new Gympie St home.

"We never really contemplated it would be somewhere we'd live, but we fell in love with it when we walked in the front door," she said of the house behind the shell.

We've bought it not as a business."

So the shell must go.

Online images capture people who loved to be snapped beside Tewantin's Big Shell.

"We'd love somebody to actually take it (the Big Shell) away so people can see it.

"We have been in touch with council - we'd love council to remove it and put in a public space as a public icon.

"It's a bit fragile and a bit delicate and it's not a cheap thing to take on."

Aileen said people still turn up outside their door "all the time taking photos - we don't care, but not forwever".

"In the beginning people were wanting to come in and buy shells.

"People are wanting to do the Big Pineapple, the Big Banana and they want the big everything.

"There's a lot of history … we've met a lot of the neighbours who have spent their youth here as children."

Previous owners Tim and Pauline Kenway have as many memories as they do have leftover stock from the fabled shell collection they still own.

They became custodians back in 2002 and Tim reckons there's a tonne of history in that big structure.

"We did what I regard as a public service for 18 years, I just liked what it was," Tim said.

"It was the Anderson family that built it in the back yard of their little cottage, to house their collection.

"It was a sort of like a connection to the House of Bottles that has now long gone."

That was possibly as far back as 1967, four years before the Big Pineapple was built.

He said it was a different era of tourism before virtual tours and online gadgetry, but this attraction to objects over-the-top still rings true.

"Queenslanders have a fascination with big things.

'If I had to answer one more time where the shells come from I probably would have run screaming out of there," Tim said.