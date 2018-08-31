Chance to stew the Roos as Tigers aim for grand finals

ROARING ALONG: Tigers on the prowl for a shot at the grand final.

ROARING ALONG: Tigers on the prowl for a shot at the grand final. Lance Hunt

Noosa Tigers 14.13.97 d Caloundra Panthers 8.8.56

THE Rococo's Bar and Bistro Noosa Tigers have punished the Caloundra Panthers to the tune of seven goals in what was a hotly contested qualifying final at Rococo Bistro Oval last Saturday.

A very strong local Aussie rules crowd witnessed a pressure-packed opening half as both Sunshine Coast rivals were fierce at the footy and the man in attempts to gain ascendancy.

Noosa held a slight two-goal advantage at the main break before coming out and producing a sublime premiership quarter highlighted by skilful teamwork and good finishing around goal.

The final quarter was an arm wrestle again but the rampant Tigers had done the damage and now face arch-rival Maroochydore Roos at Fishermans Road today.

The winner goes directly into the grand final, to be played at Yeronga on Saturday, September 15.

Tyler Stack was everywhere for the victors,gathering 36 disposals and putting on a master class in run and work rate.

Jai Fitzpatrick continued to wow the crowd with his sublime evasion and poise, while footy manager Mitch Woods was again among the Tigers' best with a terrific four-quarter effort.

Skipper Aaron Laskey was a key in the victory, turning defence into attack throughout the entire game, with Harry Maher also as cool as a cucumber across the halfback line.

Joel Lambourn delighted the crowd with his calmness and more so his attacking capabilities when switched forward.

All in all, a really good, even team performance in a big game, which coach Sammy Faure and his entourage were stoked with.

Earlier in the day there was a massive come-from-behind win by the reserves after being seven goals down at half-time to set up a second semi-final against Maroochydore on Saturday.

The Betty's Burgers Noosa Tigers Colts are also playing finals on Saturday when they play Western Districts at 9.30am.

On a sad note, it was upsetting to hear of the passing of staunch football and Noosa Tiger follower Bill Lodge, who lost hisbattle with cancer lastweek.

Bill's reporting skills andmedia expertise was ahead of his time and he didsome wonderful work with our footy club in thelate '90s and in particular the yearbook he produced for the 1997 premiership year. He will besadly missed.

It's an exciting week ahead as it doesn't get much bigger than a second semi-final against the arch enemy.

As club co-founder Lenny Daddow likes saying, "Who puts the top in the stew? Noosa do.”

Let's hope so. Go Tigers.