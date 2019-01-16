Chance to tap into Noosa's caring side with nursing offers

NURSING HELP: The CQUniversity will be able to offer better priced nursing studies.

NURSING HELP: The CQUniversity will be able to offer better priced nursing studies. Contributed

STUDY for nursing in Noosa is a chance for locals to tap into the "huge increases in health career opportunities” at a lower cost.

"There's never been a better time to study nursing,” said CQUniversity's Pro Vice-Chancellor Peter Heilbuth.

He said increased State Government subsidies in this field has enabled CQU to offer reductions in the cost of the Diploma of Nursing, which offers graduates a role as an enrolled nurse and a stepping-stone to the Bachelor of Nursing program.

"Government data including from the Department of Jobs and Small Business shows we will need a growing wave of new nurses, health and aged-care workers over the next five years," Mr Heilburth said.

"CQUniversity has a wide range of quality programs which led to health careers."

Diploma of Nursing costs now range from $10, 800 (subsidised concession), or $12 600 (subsidised) to a full cost of $19 900.

"This represents a $4000 price drop for eligible 2019 students, directly as a result of additional State Government subsidies made available to CQ students through CQUniversity in 2019," Mr Heilbuth said.

"Further to this, eligible students can apply to use the Commonwealth Government's VET Student Loans program to assist in paying for the course."

Prospective students can visit www.cqu.edu.au for details and learn about flexible study options, entry pathways, support services, funding options and more.

Students who finished Year 12 in 2018 may be eligible for a free TAFE course in a high priority industry area funded by the Queensland Government.