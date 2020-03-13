Chances run out as lying father sent to prison

A Pomona man has bee sentenced to six months in jail.

HOPEFULLY the message will sink in for a suspended driver who was sentenced to prison after he was caught driving unlicensed with drugs in his system.

Nicholas Clark, 30, faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to driving without a license and driving with drugs in his system.

The Pomona man’s ute was intercepted at Yandina Creek on December 19, 2019 where he was found to be driving on a suspended sentence previously given for unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Clark was serving a six month suspended sentence for driving unlicensed and at the time of the incident old police he was going to pick up his daughter.

“He was on a suspended sentence for unlicensed driving and obviously didn’t listen to what the magistrate was telling him in relation to that matter,” she said.

“Obviously having that suspended sentence was not enough of a deterrent for him not to just go out and drive when he chose to.”

A court heard Clark was two weeks off completing the suspension.

Clark, who has a long traffic history, also lied to police when asked if he had taken drugs.

“He told police he had not taken illicit substances recently.” Ms Campbell said.

However a roadside drug test revealed two substances in his system.

“As soon as you opened your mouth to police you were lying,” Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist

You had taken hydrocodone and methamphetamine and it all went down hill from that point.”

Clark was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months.

He was also sentenced to six months prison with two parol.

“The penny’s got to drop with you sometime, I’m hoping it’s now,” Magistrate Stjernqvist said.