Changes bring opportunities

AFTER the by-pass went through it's fair to say that Beerwah had to adapt to new traffic flows and reinvent the local shopping precinct.

The Sunshine Coast Regional Council's 2014 Master Plan for Beerwah took this process in hand with a significant investment in the centre of town, the most obvious change being completion of the beautification project on Simpson Street to create an interesting environment for shoppers and residents.

Since then we've seen Aldi come to town and develop the southern end of Simpson Street and plans announced for a new rail junction with lines running over to Caloundra and on to Maroochydore (Connecting SEQ 2031: An Integrated Regional Transport Plan for South East Queensland). And finally the population of 6769 will soon be able to enjoy high-speed internet with the installation of the NBN nearing completion in the township.

Located in the centre of all this activity right on the corner of Simpson Street and Turner Street in the heart of the Beerwah shopping district is a prominent retail property of 262sq m that is being marketed by Blair Burr, head of commercial real estate at Define Property Agents, Mooloolaba.

"With a flexible floorplan and multiple configuration options to suit many intended uses this is a very adaptable property situated in a great location," said Mr Burr.

"There are six separate entrance doors into this property providing many different configuration options for an owner, and making it easy to meet whatever sized tenancy the market demands".

Sitting on a 2593sq m block in a strata title complex of four units with plenty of public car parking handy and an Australian Post outlet at the other end of the complex, Mr Burr said it was not hard to see the potential here.

Sadly part of a deceased estate this property must be sold to allow the executor to tie up loose ends and settle accounts.

"So don't miss the chance to snap up what could be Beerwah's best buy in 2018," Mr Burr said.

The property at 4/7 Turner Street is going to auction, on site Saturday, June 30, 1pm.

BEERWAH

4/7 Turner Street

What: 262sq m retail property

Features: Located in heart of Beerwah shopping district, flexible floorplan. On 2593sq m block in strata title complex of four

Price: Auction on site Saturday, June 30, at 1pm

Agent: Blair Burr at Define Property Agents

Contact: 0447 196 598