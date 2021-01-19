Menu
Glass House MP Andrew Powell (right) pushed for details of changes to the Sunshine Coast rail duplication project to be made public.
Politics

Changes revealed for Sunshine Coast rail duplication

Natalie Wynne
19th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Changes including a shift in track position and an updated overpass location have been revealed by the State Government in response to community concerns.

It came after residents shared their concerns with Glass House MP Andrew Powell, who called on the government to make them public.

In a statement provided to the Daily, Acting Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Ryan said there had been revisions made to the 2016 reference design.

Fight against new childcare centre taken to court
Third time’s a charm for Sebel’s new owner

He said the changes included improvements to the vertical geometry on the Beerburrum Rd overpass connection to Steve Irwin Way.

The rail track has also been shifted slightly to the west near Evans Rd at Glass House Mountains to make construction easier and to minimise impact on the Matthew Flinders rest area and Tibrogargan Creek.

Mr Ryan said the overpass near Glass House Mountains had also moved further south to Barrs Rd to align with Sunshine Coast Council’s strategic network planning.

The jointly-funded $550 million Sunshine Coast rail upgrade will result in three new bridges being built, three park ‘n’ ride facilities expanded as well as the duplication of the section of rail track between Beerburrum and Beerwah.

“Duplicating the rail line to Nambour will be required in future to service the Sunshine Coast’s growing population but logically has to follow the rail duplication from Beerburrum to Landsborough being built first,” Mr Ryan said.

Work on the Sunshine Coast rail duplication is set to begin this year.
He said there was no cause for concern when it came to the project design with the transport department offering residents a chance to have their say.

“I encourage the community to get involved in consultation on the Sunshine Coast rail project,” he said.

“The department has online engagement live right now, building on local pop-up information displays, project newsletters and mail outs, an industry briefing, Community Reference Groups and stakeholder briefings.”

andrew powell mp mark bailey queensland transport and main roads rail duplication sunshine coast transport and main roads
