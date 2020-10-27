Changes to cut truck impacts on hinterland roads

Department of Transport and Main Roads claims they have taken action to lessen the impact of quarry trucks on Hinterland roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says it is taking action over a heated community response to quarry truck impacts on hinterland roads despite not attending a recent community meeting.

A meeting of various stakeholders was held at Noosa Council Chambers last Friday, but a Main Roads representative was a noticeable absence.

Community representatives were advised the department did not attend as it was in caretaker mode before the state election.

But according to a Transport and Main Roads spokesman, the department has been involved in several meetings with Noosa Council, local police and quarry representatives.

The spokesman said they were working with the various stakeholders to consider the impacts of an increase in heavy vehicles along Kin Kin Rd.

He said meeting outcomes included speed limit reviews and reductions on sections of the road.

“Last week we reduced the speed limit on a 4.5km stretch of Kin Kin Rd, between Pomona and Kin Kin, to 70km/h after a speed limit review,” he said.

“We are preparing maintenance works to strengthen road edges and shoulders where significant edge damage is occurring.”

He said Main Roads had not approved any vehicles above general access limits for Kin Kin Rd.

“General access vehicles, including truck and dog trailer combinations used by the quarry, can use public roads such as Kin Kin Rd,” the spokesman said.

It came after Noosa Council issued nearly $27,000 in fines to the quarry operators for alleged breaches to the Quarry Management Plan.

The council will engage a barrister to review all aspects of the Kin Kin Quarry approval to determine if there is anything they can do regarding the current approval.